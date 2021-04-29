Debut for Opel Mokka

The much-anticipated, all-new Opel Mokka has arrived on Opel Dealer forecourts around Ireland.

Hot on the heels of the spacious new Crossland, the new Mokka is the second new model from the Opel stable in 2021, a year that promises to reshape the German brand.

Eye-catching and boldly styled, it features Opel’s exciting new Vizor front face and attractive, new interior Pure Panel cockpit.

Available in petrol, diesel and all-electric, it retails in Ireland from €23,295 plus delivery related charges, for the SC 1.2 petrol 100bhp model.

With short overhangs and a wide stance, at 4.15m long, the new Mokka is perfectly proportioned exuding a bold, robust presence.

Complementing the handsome Opel Vizor front face, a redesigned Opel Blitz lightning bolt and a centrally aligned model name sit proudly at the rear.

Inside, the new Opel Pure Panel integrates two widescreen displays of up to 10 and 12 inches in size and focuses on the essentials.

The central display is tilted to the driver and provides the latest technologies.

In contrast to other cockpits, intuitive buttons still control the most important functions, such as aircon and radio volume, avoiding distractive navigation through touchscreen sub-menus.

The engineering team in Rüsselsheim worked particularly hard to reduce weight, saving up to 120kg vs the previous generation, whilst also enhancing body stiffness.

As such, the new Mokka consumes substantially less, while being much more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

Available in SC, SRI and Elite trims, standard equipment on the entry level SC trim includes enhanced traffic sign recognition, lane keep assist, collision avoidance sensor with brake assist, pedestrian detection alert, electronic cruise control with speed limiter, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, air conditioning, 7” colour touchscreen, 7” colour driver instrument cluster, DAB radio and 16” alloy wheels.

The sporty SRI trim, retailing from €24,795 plus delivery gains heated driver and front passenger seats, electronic climate control, rain sensing front windscreen wipers, electro-chrome rear view mirror, auto lights, front centre armrest, sports alloy pedals, SRI red interior trim, leather-effect seat trim, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 2 additional USB ports in the rear, a black painted roof, tinted rear window privacy glass, 17” alloy wheels and LED front fog lamps.

The luxurious Elite trim, retailing from €27,795 plus delivery adds driver seat massage function, leather upholstery, 10” colour touchscreen with navigation, an enhanced 12” multi-colour driver instrument cluster and 17” bi-colour black alloy wheels.

Available across all three trims, the lively, yet economical petrol and diesel engines offer power outputs ranging from 100hp to 130hp.

The fun starts with the entry-level 1.2 petrol 100bhp turbo 6-speed manual (5.7l/100km, 125g/km CO2). Higher performance is supplied by a 1.2 130bhp turbo available with manual or automatic transmission.

Despite the strong power output, fuel consumption from this all-aluminium engine remains excellent from both the 6-speed manual or smooth 8-speed automatic transmission with Quickshift technology (5.6-6.0l/100km, 125-135 g/km CO2).

The two petrol engines are joined by a lively 1.5-litre diesel 110bhp 6-speed manual, (4.5l/100km, 114g/km CO2).

Available in SRI and Elite trims, the powerful, almost silent electric drive of the Mokka-e produces 100kW (136hp) and 260Nm maximum toque from a standing start.

In the WLTP cycle, the 50kWh battery enables a range of up to 324 kilometres before recharging is required; the electronically limited top speed is 150 kph to preserve energy.

Drivers can choose between three drive modes – Normal, Eco and Sport. A 100 kW DC fast-charger replenishes 80% of the battery in just 30 minutes. Opel offers an eight-year/160,000km warranty for the battery.

The all-new Opel Mokka is now on sale in Opel Dealerships natio