Pedestrian crossing near Portlaoise church is ‘unsafe’

A pedestrian crossing near the Catholic church in Portlaoise is unsafe and should be moved, local councillors have said.

The crossing at the junction to New Road and James Fintan Lalor Avenue is dangerous, says Cllr Catherine Fitzgerald.

“Anyone who doesn’t know the area, when you are driving from the church to the Kyle centre, you are completely blind. If someone is on the pedestrian crossing it is very dangerous,” she said.

She tabled a motion to the April meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District to make it safer.

“It is just too near the avenue,” agreed Cllr Noel Tuohy, supporting the motion.

Cllr Willie Aird was told of an accident on the crossing.

“We got an email about an accident on the pedestrian crossing. We need it there but the location is very much adjacent to the corner. We need to look at it again,” he said.