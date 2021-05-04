Fielbrook in Portlaoise to get upgrade of 'nightmare' roundabout

A Portlaoise housing estate on the busy Dublin road is to get a long awaited upgrade of the roundabout at its entrance.

The roundabout into Fielbrook had been described as a 'nightmare' by councillors in the past, because cars on the main road drive straight through not recognising it as a roundabout.

Now a redesign is set to take place, to be completed by the middle of June.

The council say that their redesign will better highlight the Fielbrook roundabout to approaching traffic.

They will be raising the central island to a dome. There will be cycleways added with flexible bollards from 30 to 50 m away to keep cyclists safer from motorists.

They hope to have the job completed by mid June.

The funding is already approved for the work from the National Transport Authority.