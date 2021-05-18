Driver managed to get out of car after it overturned in wet conditions

This was the scene of a collision near Naas, Co Kildare when a car overturned in wet road conditions.

The incident happened in the Eadestown area on Wednesday.

Wicklow Fire Service crew in Blessington responded and said a single occupant had managed to get out of the vehicle.

An ambulance took the casualty to be medically assessed.

The Blessington crew provided traffic management and scene safety alongside local gardaí.