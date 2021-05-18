Partial road closure begins in Portarlington for new pedestrian crossing

Laois County Council has begun three days of partial road closures in Portarlington, to build a new pedestrian crossing.

From today Tuesday May 18 until Thursday May 20, there are temporary traffic lights and stop and go boards at Bracklone Street, east of junction with Station Road.

The works will start at 8am each morning, finishing at 6pm.

The council has explained that the three days of work are for Kerb Replacement Works.

A new pedestrian crossing is being built on Bracklone Street.