Laois road to be changed to one-way past popular public gardens

A local road beside a popular public disability friendly gardens is to be made one-way in Laois to make the road safer.

The L27762 road is locally known as the Chaff Road and adjacent to the Rockview Walkways sensory gardens at Cullenagh.

Laois County Council members formally proposed the change, at the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District. It follows a month of public consultation about the change. Only one submission was made and it was in favour of the change.

Cllr Mary Sweeney made the proposal.

"The consultation was very good and the outcome is positive. It's all in the interest of road safety," she said.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly seconded.

Cllr Willie Aird asked which way the road will run.

Area engineer Wes Wilkinson explained that coming out of Rockview Walkways, drivers will turn right to go back to the Stradbally Moneycross road.

The one-way system is along the L27762 Chaff Road from the junction with the R425 to a point 430m to the South west of the junction.

Rockview Woodland Walkways is open daily to people with special needs, senior citizens and all members of the community. The wheelchair accessible circular walkways are in 20 acres of woodland with picnic areas.