'Good border relations' to fix bridge between Laois and Offaly

A "perfect job" has been completed to rebuild a historic bridge between Laois and Offaly on the Slieve Bloom mountains.

In a joint venture Laois Cllr Seamus McDonald and Offaly Cllr John Clendennen came to together to give some of their discretionary council funding for the repairs of the river County bridge on the county border near Cadamstown.

It is on the main road between Mountmellick and Birr, the R421.

The stone masonry work was carried out by Laois County Council's inhouse stonemason Sean Kelly, with Seamus McEvoy and supervisor Bill Dempsey. They used local Clonaslee sandstone to repair the bridge.

"This road is in a scenic area that attracts tourism. The bridge was badly damaged, the walls were cracked. They have done a perfect job.

"It shows the good border relations between Laois and Offaly with myself and Cllr Clendennen each using some of our discretionary funds," Cllr McDonald told the Leinster Express.

The repairs were carried out by Laois County Council direct staff and were also supported by Offaly County Council.

Below: the County bridge before and after it was repaired.