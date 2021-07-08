BREAKING: Road collision in Laois on busy N80 junction
A road collision has taken place involving at least two vehicles on a junction to the busy N80 road between Portlaoise and Tullamore, near Mountmellick in Laois.
It is understood the collision may have resulted in injuries, with emergency vehicles now attending the scene.
The collision has taken place around 3pm on Thursday afternoon July 8.
It is at the Derrycloney junction, a popular detour turn under the railway bridge used by traffic avoiding Mountmellick.
More to follow.