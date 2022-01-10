Search

11 Jan 2022

Luxury car maker sees sales hit record levels in 2021

Luxury car maker sees sales hit record levels in 2021

Rolls-Royce delivered more cars during 2021 than at any other time in the firm’s 117-year history.

Up 49 per cent on 2020’s figures, the firm delivered 5,586 vehicles around the world and included all-time record sales in regions such as China, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

Growth was experienced in all models within the Rolls-Royce line-up, too, with particular demand seen for the Ghost. This was only increased with the launch of the Ghost Black Badge in October.

Continued demand for the Cullinan SUV and the firm’s flagship Phantom has meant that Rolls-Royce’s order books remain full into the third quarter of 2022. The firm’s new fully electric car – called Spectre – is now into its initial testing phases, with a full 1.5-million-mile journey being undertaken to simulate more than 400 years of use for a Rolls-Royce. It is expected to hit the market by the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös said, “This has been a truly historic year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. In the past 12 months, we have recorded our highest-ever annual sales, launched the latest addition to our Black Badge family, stunned the world with our coachbuilding capabilities and made huge strides into our all-electric future.

“As always, it has been made possible by the dedication and commitment of the extraordinary people at the Home of Rolls-Royce, our international team and our global dealer network. I wish to extend my thanks and congratulations to each and every one of them: it is my privilege and pleasure to work alongside them every day.”

