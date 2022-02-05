Newly appointed Cummins Motors Group sees Opel market share triple in Laois

Official figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI), highlight the Opel brand recorded phenomenal growth in County Laois in January 2022.

Following the appointment of Cummins Motor Group to the Opel Dealer Network just four months ago, Opel took a combined passenger car and light commercial vehicle market share of 6.8% in County Laois in January, tripling sales in the county year on year (+333.3%).

Demand for both the all-new Opel Mokka, available in petrol, diesel and all-electric, and for the load-lugging Opel Combo van, has seen Opel push to 4% share in new passenger cars and an incredible 21% in light commercial vehicles in the all-important January market in Laois.

James Brooks, Managing Director of Leeson Motors, Opel Importer in Ireland said: "The appointment of Cummins Motor Group to the Opel Dealer Network has paid dividends immediately. Strategically an important county we have been absent from for some years, our return to County Laois has seen an immediate and positive impact on our national passenger car and light commercial vehicle market share. We warmly congratulate Dealer Principals, Michael and Aimee Cummins, on this superb performance and look forward to continued growth in 2022 in Laois."

Michael Cummins, Dealer Principal, said: "It is extremely gratifying to see the January 2022 results and there can be no doubt about the demand for Opel in Laois. I thank each and every one of my valued customers and I pay tribute to all those who have shown us such tremendous support and encouragement as we have embarked on our journey with the Opel brand."

Opel Ireland appointed Cummins Motor Group to the Opel Dealer Network in late September last. The appointment marked the return of the Opel franchise to County Laois after a number of years in absence. Headed by Dealer Principal, Michael Cummins and his wife, Aimee Cummins, they announced an impressive, major new Opel state-of-the-art showroom development on the Timahoe Road, Portlaoise, due for completion this month.

Operating in the automotive trade for over 20 years, Michael Cummins began his motoring career as an apprentice mechanic from the young age of 17. He started his own business in Portlaoise 12 years ago, building a successful dealership at Cummins Motor Group and earning a well-deserved reputation of trust in the Laois community. Today, Aimee Cummins completes the dynamic duo, bringing to the business a wealth of financial experience.