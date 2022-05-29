LAOIS MOTORING: Peugeot’s 5008 HDI highlights the virtues of clean diesel power

The 5008 is now a fine looking 7-seat SUV with lots of standard kit and plenty of style. For the 2022 model year the car gets revised styling, with new grille and headlights, upgraded infotainment, new safety kit and a revised engine line-up.

There are three trim levels, Active, Allure, and GT, with a choice of manual or auto gearboxes.

This week I am driving the 5008 Allure powered by the 1.5 diesel with the optional 8-speed auto gearbox. Prices start at €41,335.

So has it got any street cred?

It sure does! This is one very well proportioned SUV. The new 5008 has the new Peugeot face with lovely detailing in the styling that give it a very classy look indeed.

I love the overall style, it has real presence on the road.

What is it like inside?

Slip inside the 5008 and you cannot fail to be immediately impressed with the overall feeling of quality combined with great design. A simple example is the functionality of everything. For example to access the main controls for the new larger 10” HD central screen Peugeot went back to simple logic. There are a row of beautifully crafted aluminium toggle switches, each one brings you straight to what you want, Radio, Navigation, Climate Control, etc. Simple, safe (its not distracting) and functional, while looking very stylish. I like Peugeot’s iCockpit technology as it proves practical and functional.

The cabin is bright and airy with mood lighting at night and very nice use of cloth look detailing on the upper dash and door panels.

Accommodation is excellent and that fold away 3rd row of seats is ideal for the school runs. Fold away trays, lots of storage space and USB ports ensure a quite relaxed trip for all on board.

The only criticisms I could level at it is that I don't like the way the rev counter needle rotates in an anti clockwise direction, it just looks wrong to me!

There are plenty of goodies too numerous to list here but safe to say the 5008 SUV is better equipped than many rivals.

What’s under the bonnet?

There's a choice of 1.2 litre Puretech petrol 130bhp, or 1.5 litre and 2.0 litre Blue HDI diesels. My test car was powered by the 1.5 litre 130bhp Blue HDI diesel mated to the optional 8-speed auto gearbox.

The combination works well except that as this is quite a big car I found the small 1.5 litre engine meant overtaking had to be carefully planned as mid range acceleration is moderate. Ideally I would recommend the 180 bhp 2.0 litre HDI which has a bit more punch. It proved very economical with a range of about 1,000km between refuels burning just 5.7 litres per 100km. Road tax is €210.00

Will I enjoy driving it?

The ride and handling is just about perfect, and it cruises all day at higher motorway speeds with the refinement of a luxury saloon. Its no ball of fire and it will not provide an inspiring driving experience, but few if any SUV’s do. So with that in mind its a very pleasant car to drive or travel in.

So what’s the final verdict?

I must say hats off to Peugeot. The cars they are producing of late are excellent.

The 5008 is an excellent family SUV that is very well suited to our road conditions. Even from the base model standard kit is excellent and just keeps getting better the further up the range you go. The new Peugeot 5008 Allure 1.5 HDI Auto costs €47,825.