Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade to feature amazingly talented young local singer

The 2018 St Patrick's Day parade in Mountmellick is well and truly on the way, with a vibrant day planned by the young committee.

Already signed up to perform on the day is talented up and coming Mountmellick singer songwriter Tobi Akinborewa. (Below second from left on his Debs at Mountmellick CS in 2016)

Tobi found his love of performing while at Mountmellick Community School, and credits music teacher Andrea Sacchi for encouraging him. He now studies science at Maynooth University while furthering his music career.

He performed at the Irish Youth Music awards at the Aviva stadium in 2015 and 2016, and released his first single Out Of Here in 2016, with a new single on the way in February called In Time.

See Video of his cover of James Arthur's 'Say You Won't Let Go'. video by Triggr Productions and find him on Soundcloud.

Parade organisers have chosen three local groups to have a float designed and made for them. They are Mountmellick Flood Community Support, Mountmellick Celtic, and Team LMA (Laois Martial Arts).

"Congratulations all! We will be in contact soon," the committee state.

They are looking for space to create their masterpieces.

"We are currently looking for suitable premises to accommodate Mountmellick parade community work shop and design 2018. We are set to make our St patricks festival Mountmellick 2018 to be even bigger and better than last year. The overall aim is to put more visual display and more vibrance into the parade. We aim to bring back more floats and create a more entertaining vibe within the town." the chairman Jason McInerney says.

Their slogan this year is #mountmellicktogether

"We look forward to hearing from you and enjoyed working with some wonderful groups and people last year. We can't wait to have our groups joining together and focusing on one overall goal for the benefit of the overall community," he said.

Community group registration is now open. Get in touch now to register your group, club or organisation as spaces via their Facebook page Mountmellick Parade 2018 or by calling 0852135119.

The parade was in doubt last year until the young committee took on the running of it, to great success. See below:

Watch footage of last year's Mountmellick St Patrick's Day Parade