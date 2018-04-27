Mountmellick Pieta House Darkness Into Light walk has raised over €125,000

Mountmellick's Pieta House's fundraiser - Darkness Into Light - has raised over €125,000 in the last six years of annual events.

Darkness Into Light is a 5 km walk/run at 4am where communities from all over Laois come together to walk from darkness of nighttime into light as morning breaks.

The event has been a huge success and this is Mountmellick’s 7th year holding this event and to date the town has raised over €125,000 from the previous 6 years.

Within those six years, Pieta House has supported 257 clients from Laois and provided them with the services they needed, all free of charge.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 12 in over 180 venues in Ireland and across the world. Mountmellick and Rathdowney are the only two Laois locations for the official event.

John Nelson is the Darkness Into Light Co-Ordinator for Mountmellick.

“In Ireland we need to wake up to the shocking statistics around suicide. On average, there are 8 suicides per week in Ireland. Nobody is immune to suicide so we need to be aware to the fact that society has a huge role to play – we need to tackle this crisis together, in communities, in the workplace, in sports clubs.

"This is Mountmellick’s 7th year holding this event and to date we have raised over €125,000 from the previous 6 years, which is a fantastic amount of money from the truly amazing people of Laois.

"Within that 6 year period Pieta House have supported 257 clients from Co. Laois and provided them with the services they needed, all free of charge.

"That money we raised has saved many lives and for that, we are forever grateful," he said.

All registration to take part in the Darkness Into Light walk/run is online this year so ensure you register before May 4 to get a t-shirt, all t-shirts are being posted out to participants.

Mountmellick DIL group is holding Community Engagement Days to help people to register. There will be no registration on the morning of the walk or t-shirt collections. All registration this year is on line only.

To join the expected 200,000 participants across the globe, Laois walkers can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie in advance of the event, and by May 4th to receive their 10th anniversary Darkness Into Light T-shirt.

Darkness Into Light is vital for fundraising, for raising awareness and for bringing people together to help eradicate suicide. #DIL2018

