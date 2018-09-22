Mountmellick gives back to its colourful yarnbombers

Yarn Bombing Mountmellick again put a smile on everyone's face this August with their creative street art, and the town has now shown their support in return, by donating generously to fund the group's work.

Up to now the five year old craft group paid for their own materials and rent, but with a new larger workshop, they needed support.

They recently started a GoFundMe page to fund annual rent and insurance of €2,000.

Their target of €500 looks like it will be met within a month of setting it up.

A public collection at the local supermarket has brought in another €800.

The group has thanked everyone for their support and their positive words.

“We are always blown away and humbled by the enthusiasm you show us. We love the suggestions and the questions. The feedback keeps up going, 2019 is coming,” they said.