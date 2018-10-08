Laois public urged to support fundraiser for St Vincent's hospital

A group of Mountmellick people who all had family members stay in the care of staff in St Vincent’s hospital in the town, have organised a fundraiser for patients.

Lynda and Donal Dunne, Paul Forde and Gerry and Caroline Mulvaney and Joe Laffan have united to raise money as a thank you to the staff of the community nursing unit.

“We wanted to do something to give back towards the patients’ fund. Our parents got constant care that couldn’t be provided at home, giving them dignity and respect. It’s as close to a home as possible, the staff are so good and kind,” said Donal Dunne.

“St Martha’s dementia unit is wonderful, the emotional support they gave us towards the end was brilliant. We just want to say thanks and hope this makes things a little easier,” said his wife Lynda.

“We have this amazing facility here for the whole of Laois and counties around it, we should be doing what we can to support it. We are asking people who have had family here and experienced the kindness of staff, to please support it even just by buying a ticket.” said Gerry Mulvaney.

'Time is of the essence' - update on fundraiser for house for sick Mountmellick boy Ben Connolly

They have organised a night of live music in the Druid Inn, with lots of local singers and dancers lined up to support headliners Geraldine & Kinfolk and JL Sound.

Funds will go to the Friends of St Vincent’s CNU, who organise bus outings and shopping trips for patients.

The fundraising night is on Friday October 12, at 9.30pm. There will be door prizes and spot prizes. Tickets €5 are now on sale from the organisers, the Druid Inn, Ó Horain’s shop, Nora’s Cake Shop, in the hospital and will be on the door on the night.