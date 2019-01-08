Laois families are 'fighting fuel poverty' says St Vincent de Paul volunteer

An increased number of families have not enough money to heat their homes in Mountmellick, says a member of the town’s St Vincent de Paul Holy Family conference.

The charity will help about 200 families this Christmas to stay warm and fed with fuel and food vouchers.

Bobby Delaney is a member of the group, whose volunteers ensure the privacy of families and individuals they help.

“We help more families at this time of year. They are really fighting fuel poverty now, we come across that more and more, that is our battle,” he told the Leinster Express.

Last week they recognised the lifetime contribution of two of their members, Mary Dalton and Andrew Hickey, who have volunteered for over 30 years each, and intend to keep on going.

Both were presented with medals and certificates.

“They both have a real gift of compassion, it was a nice opportunity to recognise their service,” said Mr Delaney.

The members visit people in their homes and then have to make the difficult decision whether they should give support.

They then have to explain each case to the committee for all to approve, at their fortnightly meetings. The volunteers fundraise by holding public collections locally.

“We are on call 24 seven,” said Mr Delaney.

Mountmellick St Vincent de Paul can be contacted by calling 086 400 3469.