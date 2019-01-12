Exciting year beckons for Mountmellick Development Association

New foodie businesses, an international embroidery competition and hi tech spaces for businesses and local jobs are all taking off at Mountmellick Development Association HQ in Irishtown.

The centre has announced its plans for 2019, including the 'Webmill' coworking space set to open this Spring. It is now taking bookings for small businesses or commuters to take up some of the 35 desks.

They list the pluses it offers besides the break from a daily long commute, include broadband, meeting rooms, free parking and a restaurant and creche on site.

The professional kitchens at the MDA have welcomed two new fledgling businesses, Be Healthy Catering, and Sweet Bakery who will be selling fresh bread and cakes this January.

The centre also plans to establish a business centre in 2019. The Beale Centre of Excellence will open later this year, backed by Enterprise Ireland.

Tusla has also opened Mountmellick Youth & Family Resource Centre in the MDA in late 2018.

The centre is also home to Mountmellick Museum, and its embroidery which has fans around the world, particularly in Australia.

They expect more tourists to visit it in 2019.

“We have established ties with tour operators who will bring tourists to our Museum and to Mountmellick,” the MDA announced this week.

The third annual Mountmellick Embroidery Competition is underway at the museum, with entries expected to come in from around the world.