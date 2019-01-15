Mountmellick woman to run for high office in Macra na Feirme

A Mountmellick woman is running for a senior position in the upcoming Macra na Feirme elections.

Helen Dempsey, who is a member of Mountmellick Macra na Feirme, officially announced her intention to run for Macra Leinster Vice-President at the January monthly county executive meeting.

Ms Dempsey is a teacher by profession and part-time farmer. A member of Mountmellick Macra na Feirme for the past six years, she is actively involved in all aspects of the club, county and organisation nationally.

She made up her mind to run following conversations with my friends, family and club members.

"Macra na Feirme is a great organisation and I have been proud to have served at both club, county and national level as a member of the National Competitions committee.

“One of my many objectives is club development and participation amongst members. Competitions is an area of Macra that I am particularly interested in. It is a key tool to entice new members into our organisation and to retain them.

"I have served as Club Chairperson, Secretary and Treasurer and also as Secretary and Chairperson of Laois Macra na Feirme. I have the experience to motivate and support clubs to help them reach their potential,” said Ms Dempsey.