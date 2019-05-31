Huge 12-hour cyclethon fundraiser for Laois teenager and Pieta House

The fundraising continues in Mountmellick, the small town with a big heart, for a Laois teenager who is undergoing cancer treatment and Pieta House.

A marathon 12-hour cycle was organised in Mountmellick and dedicated locals have spent time today keeping the bikes going for 12 hours straight.

The money raised from the cycle which is taking place at Watchorne's Londis shop will be split equally between the #TeamOfDillon fundraising campaign and Pieta House.

#TeamofDillon is a fundraising campaign for Dillon Payne, from Mountmellick who is undergoing cancer treatment for Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Over €25,000 has been raised for the campaign so far by a number of different sports clubs, groups, businesses and individuals.

The fundraiser took place from 9 am to 9pm on Friday, May 31.

MORE: Fundraiser for tragic father and son killed in crash and family