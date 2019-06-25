Irish Water to finish months of roadworks in Laois town today

Roadworks through a busy Laois town are set be completed today after lasting longer than expected.

Irish Water began roadworks to replace leaking watermains in Mountmellick on February 11, closing the N80 through the town for much of the time.

The works were to end on the first week in May according to the construction company THM's notice to traders.

Local trader Con Farrell from The Paint Store on a one way street off the closed road, said his business was affected by the work. He said the workers repeatedly dug up the road.

"Irish Water putting pressure on a small business again, going to be hard to recover from the past few months," The Paint Store posted online last April.

In May the shop reported that Irish Water had returned to the same road a second time.

"After 3 months we thought they were gone somewhere else to do harm but they are back. What are ye digging at now"

Irish Water has confirmed to the Leinster Express that it is to complete the work today, Tuesday June 25. It declined to explain why the work took longer than planned.

"The works in Mountmellick will be completed on June 25th. Irish Water engaged with the local business community prior to the commencement of and throughout these works. Access to this one way street was maintained at all times, and signage was erected to notify the public of ‘business as usual’," it said.

"Irish Water regrets any inconvenience caused by these essential works, and would like to thank the local community for their patience while they were carried out," the company said.

"Irish Water is working to replace aging water mains prone to frequent bursts in Mountmellick. These works will benefit the local community by delivering a more reliable water supply for all customers. This means reduced leakage on the network which will improve water pressure to homes and businesses. Operational and maintenance costs will also be reduced as the network operation will require less maintenance," the company said.

It said the work was done in partnership with Laois County Council.

"These works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s national Leakage Reduction Programme. Over €500 million is being invested to reduce the level of leakage across the country by fixing and replacing aging water mains. This will ensure a safe, reliable water supply which is vital for our health, our environment and our growing population and economy," Irish Water said.