Fundraising road race in Laois for both athletes and families

Mountmellick sports clubs are cooperating again to bring a big event for all the community to enjoy, this Sunday June 30.

M&M Road Race is believed to be the first athletic race held in the town since the 1980's.

It is hosted by the GAA club in Acragar, and organised by club members of Mountmellick Athletics and Road Runners.

The race is a fundraiser for a new long-jump installed on the athletic club grounds in Smiths Field, costing €12,000. It is also to support the revived athletic club which now has up to 50 juvenile members as well as adult athletes.

There are 5km and 10km options, starting at 11am from the Standex factory, on routes out into the countryside. The roads will remain open but there will be marshalls for road safety as well as water stops.

The 5km route is a straight out and back towards Larkin's Cross, and the 10km map is below.

Darren Young who is in both the athletics club and Mountmellick Road Runners, is one of the organisers.

“The event is for everyone who can walk or run. We welcome walkers on the 10km as well as more serious runners, and families on the 5km with buggies. It will be great to see a race back in the town. We encourage everyone to join and make it a great day,” he said.

The entry fee is €25 for the 10km and all participants will get custom made medals and tshirts (over 15s only). The race is chipped and timed.

The 5km run/walk entry is €15, with medals for everyone to treasure. Families can take part in this distance for €35.

Cash prizes for winners: 10km: 1st €150, 2nd €120, 3rd €80. 5km: 1st €120, 2nd €90, 3rd €50.

The races will end at the GAA club with refreshments and prizegiving.

Register online at popupraces.ie by lunchtime this Friday or on the day from 8am to 10.30am.



