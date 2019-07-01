Laois school lollipop lady got a lovely retirement surprise

The lollipop lady in Mountmellick retired last week, and she was showered with special attention on her last day.

Peggy Bloomer is cycling from her home to stand guard over the pupils of St Joseph's girls NS and Scoil Padraig Naofa boys school, for the past 16 years.

Children in the girls school came out with artwork they made for her and presented her with flowers and cards.

The school has thanked Peggy for her care.

"Our wonderful Lollipop Lady retired Friday last. She will be sadly missed by the children and their parents in Mountmellick. She has been crossing all our children safely for the past 16 years," a spokesperson said.

"We would like to send Peggy the very best of wishes and a big thank you for all her wonderful work throughout the years, always a smile for everyone no matter what the weather. We will miss you Peggy," St Joseph's GNS said.

Below: A happy Peggy with staff member Eithne Farrell.