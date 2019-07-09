JOB ALERT: School warden wanted in Laois

Do you have what it takes to be a lollipop lady - or gent - in Laois?

Laois County Council is seeking a new School Warden for Mountmellick.

It follows the retirement of the previous warden who got a lovely send-off by the children on her last day. Read here.

Applications on the official application form must be received by post no later than Thursday July 18.

The job is advertised in this week's Leinster Express recruitment pages.