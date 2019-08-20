Fit family fun and barbecue in Laois to finish out the summer in style

An exciting family barbecue and fun day will take place in Laois this week for one last summer bash before the big return to school.

The Laois African Support Group will host its annual ‘Fit fest BBQ’ this Thursday in Mountmellick.

The family fun will include games, Zumba dancing, trampolines, kids races, great food, music, board games, basketball and lots more. All are welcome to go along on the day for free.

The idea of the day is to have a fit, healthy and fun day for families to come together as a community for one last time this summer.

The family fun day takes place at Conor Davis Park at the Bay Road, Mountmellick on Thursday, August 22 from 1 pm to 6 pm.