Laois town in line for big new housing estate

Mountmellick is the latest Laois town in line for a big new housing development

Greenbar Home Builders Limited intends to apply to Laois County Council for permission to develop at Cullenbeg Park, Ballycullenbeg in Mountmellick.

The public notice in the Irish Independent says the plan on constructing 70 two-storey houses.

The new estate will consist of 2 four-bedroom terrace houses, 41 three-bedroom terraced house and 27 two-bedroom terraced houses in 16 two-storey blocks.

The planning application can be inspected at Laois County Council in Portlaoise.