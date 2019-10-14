Mountmellick is underselling itself say the Tidy Towns

Mountmellick has increased its score in the National Tidy Towns awards by four points this year up to 294.

The extra points were awarded across four categories, streetscape, sustainability, residential and approach roads.

The judges visited in July and praised the high number of painted shopfronts and the rich built heritage though they noticed broken bricks around the trees in the square and said its street furniture was dated.

They praised the Plastic is Drastic campaign by St Joseph's GNS, and their achieving their 10th Green Flag, as well as WebMill and the many charity shops for cutting down on commuter travel and clothing waste.

The judges said they could not award any extra points for litter after noticing litter in the square, main street and river walk.

However they had great praise for the main street's shops and homes.

“Initiatives to encourage residents back to town centres is important to ensure the town's vitality and Mountmellick seems to be winning at this,” judges said.

The housing estates on O'Moore street and Twomey Park, Pattison's Estate were praised for trees and their welcoming approach.

The painting at the pump in Garoon was praised, Turley's pub and Derrycloney all got a positive mention.

“We enjoyed our first time visit to Mountmellick. Perhaps you are underselling yourselves in terms of your application form,” said the adjudicator.

“With your architectural interesting streetscape, the river amenity, the heritage of the town and your enthusiasm to bring about improvements are key to ensuring success in the future,” they said.