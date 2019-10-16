50th anniversary celebration for Laois town's soccer club

A Laois town's soccer club has made it to 50 years of age, and they are planning to celebrate with a great night for all past and present supporters.

From changing beside the pitch at Smiths Field to owning a top class facility with a growing membership, Mountmellick soccer club has plenty to celebrate for it's 50th birthday.

The club will holding a special dinner dance on Saturday night October 26 in the Killeshin Hotel.

They welcome past and present players, members, managers, coaches and fans.

On the night the club will announce their two best 11 teams ever, picked by an expert panel, representing the years 1969 to 94 and 1995 to 2019.

The first counties cup winning team who won the cup in 1988-89 (pictured below), will receive a special commemoration.

MUFC has grown steadily and now has two pitches,dressing rooms and a meeting room at their own base in Conor Davis Park.

It was named after a talented young player Conor Davis who tragically died aged 18.

They have 140 juvenile players, an U19 team A and B senior teams and a senior ladies team.

Tom Christle is chairperson.

“We are very strong this year. We have come a long way in the 50 years and we hope to go further, and to continue providing this sports amenity in our town, helped by plenty of support from the local businesses,” he said.

There will be live music as well as a commemorative book of the club's history on sale for €10.

It is hoped that all of the founding members will be there on the night.

The dinner dance is on Saturday October 26 at 8pm in the Killeshin hotel. Tickets are €40, available to buy from any committee member or in Moloney's Bar.