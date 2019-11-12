Laois garden shops have competition to drive children wild

A new initiative by an Irish gardening centre chain aims to protect and feed wild birds, with a kids art competition.

CountryLife Garden Centres which has branches in Mountmellick and Monasterevin in Laois wants to educate the nation about wild bird conservation with an exciting new Operation WildNation initiative..

The campaign has an Operation WildNation colouring competition for children from first to third class.

The winning child or school will receive a fun interactive talk with wildlife expert and TV presenter Éanna ni Lamhna and a horticulturalist from their local CountryLife centre.

The prize also includes a fun peanut butter and seed roll-making session as well as vouchers, a wild bird survival kit for the school and more.

The winner also gets a €100 toy voucher and treats for themselves and birds.

Éanna Ni Lamhna said young people are the best possible people to educate their parents and the wider community about the importance of wildlife and wild bird conservation.

“Children are the ones leading the charge on climate change and protecting our environment. Anyone with a garden can get great enjoyment and fun out of watching out for wild birds. If there are berries in your garden, if there’s ivy on your walls, if you’ve prickly hedges or if you introduce bird boxes, some bird seed and invest in a good wild bird book and a pair of binoculars there’s endless pleasure to be had,” she said.

Details and colouring sheet on www.country life.ie/colourmewild. Entries by November 30.