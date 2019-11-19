Mountmellick Macra share success of play with parish in generous donation

Mountmellick Macra in Laois staged a three act play for the first time in years last October and have since shared the proceeds with their local parish.

While the busy club runs a panto every year, it had been some time since they did a play and it gave 14 talented amateur actors a chance to shine.

They staged Fortunes & Misfortunes on October 18 and 19 at their hall on Patrick Street.

They kindly gave half their takings to the Mountmellick Parish Debt campaign, recently giving €1,600 to PP Fr Micheál Murphy.

“Doing the play was great fun and we got great reviews. We were delighted to be in a position to donate €1,600 to the parish debt campaign, having got great support from the community for our play,” said the PRO Jenn Dooley.

“We are hugely grateful for the hard work of the cast, producer AC Reynolds, and helpers behind the scenes who all contributed to the success of our production. We hope that everyone enjoyed a good night of entertainment,” she said.

Fr Murphy has thanked the club for their support in paying the debt from refurbishing the church, now down to €370,000.

“It was great of them to think of us. We have made great progress in paying off our parish debt but every bit helps. Our campaign continues until 2025. We also had the Tidy Towns painting the Owenass hall and that kind of working together is very much appreciated,” he said.