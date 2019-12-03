Mountmellick Christmas tree light up day is confirmed

The date has been confirmed for the biggest Christmas moment in Mountmellick in Laois.

Each year the community gathers to count down the moment that their famed Christmas tree lights up in glory.

Committee member Brian Lynch has confirmed to the Leinster Express when the moment will take place this year.

"The tree will light up this Friday December 6 at 8pm," he said.

St Joseph's Accordion Band have confirmed that they will continue their tradition to play for the lighting up ceremony.

Bandmaster Peter Smyth lives in Mountmellick.

"We will do everything in our power to be there. We had a collection at SuperValu recently and people gave a tremendous €900 so we owe the town," he said.

The town will also have a Christmas Fair, on Sunday December 15 from 11am to 5pm.

The 65 foot tree is a permanent structure in O'Connell market square that is opened out and covered in branches and complex light sequences every year. In recent years the local community employment scheme do much of the heavy work. A tree has been erected in the square since 1956.

The committee also confirmed that Santa will again be in the Community Arts Centre to give children gifts on Sunday December 22.