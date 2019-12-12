Mountmellick set for new Christmas Fair by Laois organiser

The organiser of Portlaoise and Timahoe Christmas Fairs has stepped up to ensure that Mountmellick still has a festive market this year.

Crepe van owner Michael Delaney says Mountmellick's square with its Christmas tree known far and wide is the perfect setting for a market.

He has organised it for next Sunday December 15, from 11am to 5pm.

The regular committee who ran Mountmellick's fair announced in autumn that there would be no fair this year over a shortage of organisers.

“it would have been a big loss to the town.I know a lot of people were disappointed to hear it wasn't going ahead this year. If it was gone for a year it would be harder to get it going again,” said Michael.

He plans to have up to 50 stalls which are close to being all booked out. Some under his marquees and more under their own gazebos.

“I am trying to get as many locals as possible into the stalls,” he said.

Santa will arrive at 2.30pm to his grotto and there will be local choirs and kid's entertainment.

Michael thanked local businesses for their sponsorship to ensure the fair can go ahead.

A fundraising table quiz will take place in The Druid pub this Thursday December 12 to cover costs.

“We were over putting up posters and we got great feedback from the public. The fair will be a little different in layout to previous years but it will be just as good. I will be happy to hand back the reins to the committee next year,” Michael Delaney said.

Call him on 0833817980.