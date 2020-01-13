Houses in Laois town without electricity power

Electric Ireland is reporting a planned electricity outage in Mountmellick, in the height of Storm Brendan.

The planned outage is said to affect 20 homes.

Houses in the town were recently notified that their power is to go for 45 minutes over the coming weeks to update meter boxes.

However given the storm causing outages, it is unclear if this maintenace work is the reason for the faults.

"ESB is experiencing widespread disruption to electrical services. We regret the disruption and are working to repair faults," the provider has said.

There are thousands of homes without electricity as a result of Storm Brendan today January 13.