Mountmellick school's Italy trip awaits updates on COVID-19 coronavirus

A third Laois secondary school may have it's Italy trip cancelled over the coronavirus COVID-19.

Already Heywood community School cancelled their art trip to Florence, while St Mary's CBS Portlaoise is holding a meeting tonight March 3 at 7pm for parents only, over their pending trip to North Italy on March 13.

Larry Curtin is principal of Mountmellick Community School which also has arranged a trip to Italy.

“108 of our students along with some staff members are scheduled to go on a school trip to Italy from April 23 to 26. We have sought and received advice from the relevant external agencies regarding this trip,” he told the Leinster Express on Monday March 2.

“The advice outlined that the situation will continue be monitored by the relevant agencies with an update if relevant in due course. This has been forwarded to the relevant parents/guardians,” Mr Curtin said.

Italy has the highest number of COVID-19 cases outside of Asia. It jumped from 34 deaths by Sunday to 52 by Monday March 1, with over 2,000 infected.