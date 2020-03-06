Laois St Patrick's festival may be cancelled over COVID-19 coronavirus

The organisers of a St Patrick's Day weekend festival in a Laois town are to make an announcement today on whether it will be cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 threat.

The Central Festival Group in Mountmellick is organising their first two day festival for St Patrick's Day, called the Boglands music and arts festival.

"Important Notice !

CFG will hold an emergency Meeting regarding covid 19 and a decision will be Made today on whether we can proceed, public safety is our main priority." the group posted this Friday on their Facebook page.

It is due to take place on Monday and Tuesday March 16 and 17. Some acts are already booked, including Lawless Irish Dance Academy and Salsa Sensation Ireland while the parade Grand Marshall is to be Mountmellick Drama Group.

The committee have already put up tricolour flags around the town in preparation.