Mountmellick CCTV fundraiser cancelled #coronavirus
Coronavirus causes cancellations of Mountmellick sale
Another Laois event has been cancelled due to the new coronavirus restrictions.
Mountmellick Neighbourhood Watch has cancelled its sale of work that was to take place this Sunday March 15 in the Owenass Hall.
The sale was in aid of new CCTV cameras for the town which are due to go up in the coming weeks.
Another date in April will be arranged, the committee has said.
