Laois town wakes up to heartwarming yarn bombers surprise

The Laois town of Mountmellick has been given a much needed moral boost thanks to the local yarn bombers.

The club who every summer do a big art display of woolly creations around the town, have done a smaller version to instill some cheer during the Covid-19 crisis

They have decorated the railings outside all the town's the churches and at St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit, where the elderly patients are uppermost in everyone's minds and can receive no visitors to keep them safe from the virus.

"In these odd times, up is down, left is right & the whole scenario is just downright surreal. So, you’d be forgiven for being a tad discombobulated (we love that word) if you head out & spot some springtime yarny goodness around the town.

"We decided that a little bit of colour might go a tiny way to brightening up these “quare days”. Call them dreamcatchers, mandalas or just plain hoops, we have always been drawn to the symbolism of the circle. Throughout the ages, & in many cultures, the circle symbolises unity, community, infinity, wholeness, totality, eternity & all that kind of good stuff.

"So, out we went last night & used what we have created so far this year on the churches in the town, together with some on the railings at the hospital. We chose the churches as many find solace in the element of fellowship & faith their religion affords them in significant times of their lives. In relation to the hospital, it is our way of saying thank you to all of the staff who go through those gates each day to care for our precious senior citizens. We salute you all & hope the little flash of colour gives you a second or two of joy."

They are asking everyone to put up a bright woolly door wreath, and promise a little project to keep children busy at home.

"You may also see the resurrection of some door wreaths around town too. We would love if you would join us in this little initiative to show strength, unity & support of each other for the duration of this thing. Even if it's a Christmas wreath, so what?! Door wreaths have a particular significance & we will be doing a post on this tomorrow. The post will come with an interesting little side order to help fill a bit of the time you might have at home with the kids around about now. So, watch this space.

In the meantime, keep on keeping on. Love from all of us. ❤️"