Laois support is cheering up Mountmellick's HSE nursing home

Donations of medical equipment, Easter eggs and beautiful messages to patients are all cheering up staff and residents at Laois' biggest HSE nursing home.

Staff in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit in Mountmellick have thanked the public for their support. The hospital has about 80 patients many of them elderly, and a dementia unit and a small hospice unit.

On Wednesday they tweeted a photo of a poster on a road near the hospital that is thanking frontline staff.

"Seen this on the way home from work on the Mountmellick/Ballyfin road. Thank you, gave us the lift we needed to keep going x

Beautiful letters and artwork is up on display, sent in by families of patients who have not been able to receive any visitors for over a month since the Covid-19 restrictions began.

Some of the lovely artwork we have received keeping all our spirits up. pic.twitter.com/GX4wZzwnFF — St Vincent's CNU, Mountmellick (@SMountmellick) April 14, 2020

The local Rock GAA club were thanked by them for delivering boxes of supplies.

"A much appreciated donation to staff in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit. Thank you to James Murphy (Chairman) and all at The Rock GAA Club," Clinical Facilitator Deirdre Phelan tweeted.

A much appreciated donation to staff in St Vincent's Community Nursing Unit. Thank you to James Murphy (Chairman) and all at The Rock GAA Club. @SMountmellick pic.twitter.com/16tFF6QACB — Deirdre Phelan (@deefaylan) April 10, 2020

Deirdre also tweeted to show the Personal Protective Equipment now being worn by staff.

So today I hopped from delivering chocolate to the eggcellent staff and residents @SMountmellick, to donning what has become the 'new' uniform. An Easter Sunday like no other. We got through it @LucyCam17699259 pic.twitter.com/dozOaoA8IN — Deirdre Phelan (@deefaylan) April 12, 2020