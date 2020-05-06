Planning sought for two new homes off N80 road in Laois town

An application has been made to Laois County Council to build two new dormer houses in the Irishtown area of Mountmellick.

The outline permission is sought for two detached dormer dwellings using a single entrance, close to the N80 roundabout on the road to Portlaoise, with an address of Park Street.

A decision is due from the local planning office by June 23 2020. The application details can be viewed on Laois County Council's website www.laois.ie