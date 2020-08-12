Laois parish has again postponed confirmation days

Children in a Laois town will be disappointed yet again to hear that their confirmation days will not take place.

Last May communions and confirmations were cancelled all across the county, with hopes they could be rescheduled.

However the extra Covid-19 restrictions in place in Laois have forced the postponement of confirmation ceremonies planned to happen next week.

In Mountmellick they were to take place on Saturday 22 for The Rock NS, and On Sunday 23 for Scoil Phádraig boys school.

Mountmellick Parish has issued the following statement.

"Dear parents/Guardians, because the current Govt restrictions only expire at midnight Sunday Aug 23rd we are obliged to postpone all proposed Confirmation Ceremonies for Aug 22/23. New arrangements will be examined after that. Many thanks."