Mountmellick housing estate gets green light despite objections

Laois County Council has given the go-ahead for a new housing estate in Mountmellick which had been objected to by local residents.

Nearly a year after the application was made, County Hall has signed off on the granting of conditional planning permission to Greenbriar Home Builders to construct nearly 70 two-storey houses and associated site development works at Ballycullenbeg, Irishtown.

The original application said the new estate would consist of 70 homes but this was revised downwards to 68. It will include mainly three and four-bedroom terraced houses.

There were a number of objections to the plan from residents and Cllr Paddy Bracken.

The Cullenbeg Park and Cullenbeg Wood Residents Association welcomed the development of a derelict site which was the location of anti-social behaviour but said they had serious concerns.

They said the development of 350 houses in the area already has led to anti-social behaviour increasing.

They said there is also just one access via Lord Edward Street to the existing houses. They added that this needs to be upgraded as things stand.

They also wanted a two-metre wall to be built between their estates and the new development.

Cllr Bracken shared similar concerns. He said the number of houses planned was excessive and called for a comprehensive traffic audit.

Among the conditions imposed by the council were that the tie in with the proposed access road and footpaths serving the development shall be to the satisfaction of the council and its road design section. Precise details have to be submitted to the council prior to the start of building work.

Before work starts the developer will have to pay €272,000 in development contributions to the council.

The planning application was submitted on October 10, 2019, with permission granted on August 28 this year.