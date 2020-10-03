Repairs requested for six historic Laois stone bridges

Six stone bridges are in need of repairs on rural roads near a Laois town, a councillor has said.

The bridges are all near Mountmellick, at Deerpark, The Knocks, Esker and Clonurk in Ballyfin, the Blackwater Bridge in Derrycloney, Mountmellick and Skerry in Rosenallis.

Cllr Paddy Bracken tabled a motion asking for repairs, at the September meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District.

“These are all historic stone bridges. Some work has been done by the council stonemasons. It is a credit to their skills the work that has been done,” he said.

Senior Engineer Edmond Kenny replied that the bridges identified will be visited by Laois County Council and cleared of vegetation for further inspection.