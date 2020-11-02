Laois town's Christmas streetlight committee launches online fundraiser

While the pride of Mountmellick, it's 65 foot Christmas tree is destined to light up again this year after a hugely successful fundraiser, the accompaning festive streetlights are not yet secured.

A three person committee organise Mountmellick Christmas Streetlights and they have launched an online fundraiser, with €4,500 needed this year to light up the town from one end to the other.

Maura Reddin, Ena Doody and Rosemary Whelan are the volunteers who each year take on the fundraiser.

With Covid-19 making street fundraisers impossible, and businesses too stressed to ask for sponsorship, they will be instead selling their beloved Memory Ribbons at €5 each, and repeating their Sponsor a Light fundraiser.

They have ordered cheery new coloured bulbs this year after listening to public feedback.

A new light feature for the town is also planned, if the target fund is reached. Launched less than 24 hours ago, it is already at nearly €500.

"The first of our fundraisers has gone live! We are asking as many people as possible for €5 to Sponsor a Coloured Bulb for the Street Lights. We appreciate it is a dificult time for many people and genuinely appreciate all donations regardless of the amount. Donations can be made via our Go Fund Me Page. Link is below. Our memory ribbons will be going on sale later this month from local businesses. Please spread the word and as always keep safe. Míle buíochas, Mountmellick Christmas Street Lights committee"

The Go Fund Me Page went live on November 1, see it here.

Memory Ribbons will be on sale for €5 from local businesses in mid November.