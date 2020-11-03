Mountmellick Macra claim Laois Macra Club of the Year crown

Laois Macra na Feirme congratulate Mountmellick Macra na Feirme on reaching the Macra na Feirme Club of the Year Finals.

Due to the current restrictions with Covid-19, the final took place remotely with clubs across the country showcasing their highlights on-line.

Speaking to Club Chairman, Micheal Gorman thanked all club members who made this feat possible.

“Reaching the finals is a huge achievement for our club and a testament to our members' commitment to Mountmellick Macra.

“It's an honour to represent our club and Laois in the finals.”

Club Secretary, Mairead McEvoy agreed with the Chair's sentiments and added

“We are always looking for new members and even though it will be a different year for the club; new members are always welcome.

The club had a very busy year with an active badminton club, taking part in a variety of Macra competitions as well as the many social activities that make up the Macra calendar. More below picture.

Members of Mountmellick Macra pictured at their most recent AGM on Friday, October 2.

The club ran a successful fundraiser, a two-act drama; "Fortunes and Misfortunes" last November.

Another highlight of the year for the club was Mountmellick Macra's Annual Pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in their hall last February.

Little did the club know, it would be one of their last events before lockdown in March.

The club didn't let that stop them, adapting to the new ways of keeping in touch, they participated in online competitions such as Macras Talent Quest, and virtual stock judging. Last weekend, the club won the Question Time All Ireland Final.

The team made up of Jennifer Dooley, Áine Delaney, Nikolaj Theusen and Aidan Moore saw off the competition to win the much sought after title.

Mountmellick will now go forward to represent Laois on October 24 in the finals. MORE BELOW PICTURE.

Club officers. Michael Gorman (Chairperson), Mairead McEvoy (Secretary), Jenn Dooley (PRO) and Sharon Fitzpatrick (Treasurer)

About Laois Macra

Laois Macra is comprised of eight various clubs such as Camross, Clough, Durrow/Abbeyleix, East Laois, Mountmellick, Portlaoise, Rathdowney and Slieve Bloom. MORE BELOW PICTURE

Macra na Feirme is one of the main contributors to sustaining the development of rural committees within Ireland.

Macra supports the rural youth farming society through social events, sports and theatre along with economic, personal growth and wellbeing development.

Macra na Feirme enhances rural youth of Ireland by representing their interests and developments in today’s societies whilst also assisting in the development and implementation of relevant policies and programs at national, regional and local levels by advocating on their behalf.

Laois Macra na Feirme offers various sporting events and competitions throughout the year such as hurling, gaeilic football, soccer and tag rugby amongst others.

Whilst catering for individuals that prefer music and drama through the national talent competitions, capers and drama.

Throughout the year Macra host various social events both on local levels through clubs and county and nationally such as Mr. Personality, Queen of the land, Blue Jeans country queen and Miss macra amongst others.

If you would like to know more about Macra na Feirme visit macra.ie or contact Laois Macra on our facebook page or Instagram page.