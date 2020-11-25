Laois families get special delivery of Late Late Toy Show pyjamas

Some of the promised free Penneys 2020 Late Late Toy Show pyjamas were delivered especially to Laois families this week.

Barnados childrens charity had dropped of some 60 pairs of the pyjamas to Mountmellick Family Resource Centre, which supports disadvantaged families through the DEIS government scheme.

The pyjamas came in Penneys bags for families in sizes from 12-18 months to adult size small, sorted as requested for each family who wanted them, by MFRC family support worker Sandra Aherne.

The centre is only offering limited on-site support to their families during the current Covid-19 restrictions, so for those who had not visited the centre in person, Sandra took on the delivery of the pyjamas in her own car last Wednesday afternoon.

"They even came with a note in the bags saying happy Christmas. I can't wait to deliver them all now to the children, they are all chuffed and delighted to be getting them," she told the Leinster Express as she loaded up her car at the MDA centre in Mountmellick, where the centre is based.

The free gift was added to by Mountmellick SuperValu, who also donated boxes of toy show treats for families attending the centre.

"It is great to be able to help families in need and make this year's toy show something special for them," said Sandra.

"For many people who avail of our supports here, Christmas is a very difficult time. When I gave the pyjamas to one mother, she said all she wanted to do was give me a hug, but she couldn't because of social distancing," she said.

Last week Ryan Tubridy announced that 50,000 pairs of pyjamas made for this year's Late Late Toy Show were to be donated to sick and vulnerable children around Ireland in an initiative involving retailer Penneys and children's charity Barnardos.

Mountmellick Youth & Family Resource Centre was established in 2018. Their supports include Youth Work, Family Support, Community Development, Support Groups and Counselling for families and children living in the area. See their website here.