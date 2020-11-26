Remembrance ribbons and new bulbs to help light up Laois town

A Laois town is set to be decked in coloured Christmas lights this year, but more money is still needed in public donations.

the Mountmellick Christmas Streetlights committee is selling ribbons for a Remembrance Tree, and asking people to sponsor a new coloured lightbulb for €5 a pop.

Businesses in the town are also helping them to get to their fundraising target, which is €4,500.

Mountmellick Post Office has organised a raffle in aid of the Christmas Street Lights & local charities. Tickets are on sale for €2 per strip/€5 for 3.

"Many thanks to Thelma and Caroline for organising the raffle and donating the prizes," Rosemary Whelan from the committee has said.

Below: Mountmellick Employment Resource workers putting up the festive streetlights.

Along with Maura Reddin and Ena Doody, they fundraise each year to pay for the lights and electricity.

Ribbons for their annual Tree of Remembrance will be on sale for the next two weeks.

Ribbons cost €5 and are on sale from O'Gormans Newsagents, Ger Dunne Gala and Bredas Gift Shop. Ribbons can also be purchased from the committee. Collection/donation box for the Christmas Street Lights can be found in O'Horains Newsagents and Steve's Bargain Central.

The Sponsor A Bulb Campaign through their Go Fund Me Page continues to be active, and has so far raised €1,245.

"The committee has made significant investment in the Town Lights this year. Despite being more expensive we have made an extra effort to incorporate more colour bulbs in the street lights and to do so we have purchased an additional 1,500 colour bulbs & electrical cable at a cost of just over €4,000.

"We are also installing a new light feature early next week which has cost over €2,000. We really appreciate every donation we have received to date. Every €1 counts," Rosemary, Ena and Maura say.

See their online fundraiser here.