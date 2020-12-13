Path repairs wanted in two Mountmellick housing estates

Damaged footpaths need to be repaired at the entrance to one of the oldest housing estates in Mountmellick.

Cllr Paddy Bracken has requested works for St Joseph’s Terrace, a small estate built over 70 years ago by Laois County Council and now largely privately owned.

“It is one of the oldest estates in the town. The footpaths on the left and right of the entrance are in very poor condition” he said.

He tabled his motion at the December meeting of the Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District. The council agreed to do a site inspection.

Cllr Bracken also wants footpaths repaired at Davin Park in Mountmellick, tabling a motion at the same meeting.

Engineer Edmond Kenny agreed to meet on site to inspect these paths.

“There is one very bad section of path. I look forward to meeting you and getting this addressed,” Cllr Bracken said.