Mountmellick Christmas Lights thanks and fundraising messages

The Christmas Street Lights committee in Mountmellick want to thank the Community Employment Scheme for ensuring the Street Lights were lit up for the Christmas season.

They also extend thanks to Mountmellick Post Office for organised a raffle in aid of the Christmas Street Lights and local charities. Tickets now on sale for €2 per strip/€5 for 3. Many thanks to Thelma and Caroline for organising the raffle and donating the prizes.

They add that ribbons for our annual Tree of Remembrance will be on sale for the next two weeks. Ribbons cost €5 and are on sale from O'Gormans Newsagents, Ger Dunne Gala and Bredas Gift Shop. Ribbons can also be purchased from Maura Reddin, Ena Doody and Rosemary Whelan.

A collection/donation box for the Christmas Street Lights can be found in O'Horains Newsagents and Steve's Bargain Central.

The committee also extends thanks to Assumpta and Ailish Dunne who are holding a raffle for two Christmas hampers December 18. Tickets on sale for €2 per strip

"We really appreciate every donation we have received to date," say the committee.