Santa (aka Ned Horan) rode the finest horse in Mountmellick again this year despite the Covid pandemic.

The town is accustomed to seeing Ned around the town Christmas morning and this year was no different.

"Ned has done this for the past 10 years and we hope to see him continue it for many years to come. Bringing a little more joy to the small town with a big heart," said Ciara Walsh who sent this great picture of Santa Horan to the Leinster Express.