Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade organisers plan online celebrations

The organisers of the Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade are promising lots of online events this year, with all parades cancelled for a second year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mountmellick Central Hub is launching events from 1pm on St Patrick's day, to include live music online, and a placing of a wreath to mark people who died with Covid-19 in the past year.

"We would like to reveal to you our special guests on behalf of the people of Mountmellick. The Dowling Family has been chosen as fitting representatives to represent our small town and its people. The late Sean Dowling was an absolute gentleman and a well loved local man who gave so much to our local soccer Club and our youths over the years and we know each of you will appreciate the family's courage in being with us for our special celebration this year. May he rest in peace and we know he would be looking over each of you very proudly.

"Secondly representing our local St Vincents Nursing home and all our Frontline services Diane O'Toole will be guest of honour to lay a wreath on behalf of all the people of Mountmellick in Memory of all who died for Irelands Freedom and all whom we have lost too covid. We know you will all also appreciate another fitting selection we would like to thank them all for joining us for this years Local Community National Virtual Celebration Broadcasting right here from 1 pm right up until the early hours. we hope you all Can join us For what we Believe will be a truly Special Event in Theese Challenging Times the unity of the Irish people will Never be Broken # join us # st patricks day 2021( from 1 pm )," Mountmellick Central Hub said.

See their Facebook page here