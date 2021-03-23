40 years waiting for an upgrade to Mountmellick road

A Mountmellick road has not been upgraded on in four decades, Cllr Paddy Bracken has claimed.

The Fianna Fáil councillor tabled a motion at a recent meeting in county hall calling on Laois County Council to resurface the road at Manor Lane/Manor Cottages, Mountmellick.

“There wasn’t anything done with that road in 40 years. I would appreciate if it could be done this year,” he said.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that the council would assess this road in the overall context of the development of a future roads programme.

The issue was raised by the county councillor at the recent Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in February.